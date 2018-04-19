Eminem suggested he's not ''actually good'' anymore when he headlined Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The 45-year-old rapper - whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III - sarcastically quipped that he hasn't released ''dope'' music since 1999's 'My Name Is', before performing the track from his seminal 'The Real Slim Shady LP' on Sunday night (15.04.18).

He asked the crowd: ''Yo, Coachella I got a question right quick. Can I take you back to a time when I was actually dope? Coachella.

''Can we take you back to a mother***ing time when I was actually good.''

The 'River' hitmaker - whose latest record 'Revival' was widely panned by critics - was the only artist not to have his performance live streamed.

During his time on stage he also read out mean Tweets he had received, to boos from the crowd.

They included: '''Fat. No one's has been paying attention to you since 2003.

''First you should learn how to spell. Secondly, I'm not mad at that - he's kinda got a point!''

Marshall offered fans food as well as music at the event - opening a pop-up 'Mom's Spaghetti' kiosk at the festival.

'Mom's Spaghetti', which takes its name from a popular meme derived from a line in Eminem's 2002 hit 'Lose Yourself', served up spaghetti and meatballs and meatball sub sandwiches to music lovers in California.

The food was served in a Chinese take-out box branded with a heart tattoo that read ''Mom'' with a fork stuck through it. Prices started from $9.

Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - tweeted: ''@COACHELLA STANS - CATCH US ACROSS FROM THE DO LAB STAGE #MOMSPAGHETTI + #STAN MERCH [sic]''

The hip hop star's eatery takes its name from a line in 'Lose Yourself' - ''His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti.''