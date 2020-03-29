Eminem's biggest accomplishment is raising his children.

The 47-year-old rapper - who has Hailie, 24, with ex-wife Kimberly Scott, and also adopted her 17-year-old daughter Whitney, whom she has from another relationship, as well as 26-year-old Alaina, who is the daughter of Kimberly's twin sister Dawn - has admitted he is ''most proud'' of bringing up his girls.

Speaking on Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin' podcast, he said:

''Hailie is 23, no babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing good, she's made me proud for sure, she's graduated from college.

''It definitely is crazy.

''I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26.

''And I have a younger one that's 17 now.

''So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that - is being able to raise kids.''

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker also admitted he's had to ensure his brood stays ''grounded''.

He said: ''It's important to keep your kids grounded when they're in a situation like I have, it's very important.''

And the 'Godzilla' rapper - whose real name is Marshall Mathers III - insisted that it's ''bulls***'' that ''money buys happiness'' because you can still feel ''worthless'' with all the wealth in the world.

He said: ''As a kid never felt like I was good enough, no matter what I did.

''It's a psychological thing, for anyone who feels worthless in this world.

''Anybody that feels that and then finds something they're actually good at, that's what makes somebody go for that so hard.

''Like, 'I was never good at nothing, and I'm good at this?'

''People also think too that money just buys happiness, that absolutely is not the truth.

''You've got to be right inside otherwise none of this s**t means nothing.''