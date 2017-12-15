Eminem has shared a joke with fans by launched a pun-filled pop-up spaghetti stand to celebrate the release of his new album.

The 'Walk On Water' rapper has returned with his latest record 'Revival', and he is celebrating his ninth LP - which was released on Friday (15.12.17) - while paying tribute to a popular internet meme based on his track 'Lose Yourself'.

Referencing a lyric from the powerful call to arms - featured in his 2002 movie '8 Mile' - which became an online in-joke with fans, the 'Mom's Spaghetti' pop-up food stall will be coming to his hometown of Detroit today and tomorrow.

He posted on Twitter: ''Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more. (sic)''

The album features a number of collaborations - including Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Alicia Keys - and Slim Shady recently revealed he wanted it to be a diverse collection.

The 'Not Afraid' hitmaker spent over a year writing and working on the highly-anticipated LP - including scrapping earlier material to make way for fresher songs - and he feels it is a fair representation of himself as a person at the moment.

Speaking to Sir Elton John for Interview Magazine, he said: ''I've been working on it for over a year. You know how it is - you make songs, and as you make the new ones, the old ones get old and you throw them out. The album is called 'Revival'. It's a reflection of where I'm at right now, but also I feel like what I tried to do was diversify. I've tried to make a little something for everyone.''