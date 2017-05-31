Eminem has revealed his 2002 album 'The Eminem Show' was inspired by Jim Carrey's character in 'The Truman Show'.

The 44-year-old rapper - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - has shared with his 12.5 million followers how his life at the time was similar to the 55-year-old actor's alter-ego,Truman Burbank, whose life is part of a television set.

The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker has admitted he felt like he was in a goldfish bowl constantly being watched when he first found fame and so he has credited the comedian for ''basically writing [his] album''.

Taking to Instagram to announce he's reissuing his seminal fourth studio to mark its 15th anniversary, he posted a photo of her handwritten note, which explained: ''The concept 4 The Eminem Show was inspired by ''The Truman Show'' because my life felt like it was becoming a circus around that time & I felt like I was always being watched.

Basically, Jim Carrey wrote my album. (sic)''

Fans of the 'Not Afraid' star will be able to receive the ''special'' 'The Eminem Show' anniversary capsule by signing up to Eminem's mailing list on his official website: shadyrecords.com.

He captioned the post: ''#TheEminemShow Anniversary Collection. Link In Bio For Early Access (sic)''

Meanwhile, the hip-hop legend is gearing up for his headline slot at Reading and Leeds Festivals, which takes place on the weekend of August 25 to 27 at Richfield Avenue, Reading, and Bramham Park, Leeds.

It will be his first performance at the music extravaganza in four years.

Reading and Leeds boss Melvin Benn said: ''Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting.

''His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can't wait to have him back.''