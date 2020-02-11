Eminem doesn't have another album in the pipeline yet.

The 'Stan' rapper scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts with his surprise 11th studio album, 'Music To Be Murdered By', and scored his 10th number one on the Billboard 200 chart - but has admitted that he's currently not thinking beyond promoting and releasing music videos for his latest record.

He told Variety: ''I don't really have anything coming up next, to be honest, just working this album and whatever videos come along next.

''But we don't have anything written in stone just yet.''

The 47-year-old rapper's UK chart feat meant he extended his record-breaking run of consecutive number one albums, with 'Music To Be Murdered By' marking his 10th on top, as no other act in UK chart history has managed to land as many chart-topping albums in a row.

What's more, 'Godzilla' - which is Eminem's 10th UK number one single - achieved the rare feat of debuting at number one in the singles charts in its opening week, with only three songs doing so for the entirety of 2019.

The 20-track record features collaborations with late rapper Juice WRLD - who passed away last year at the age of 21- Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, White Gold, Skylar Grey, and Young M.A.

Meanwhile, Eminem had another surprise in store for fans on Sunday night (09.02.20), when he performed at the Oscars.

The top secret appearance came 17 years after he was asked to perform at the prestigious movies ceremony.

The hip-hop star admitted he didn't feel an event like that would ''understand'' him back then, which is why he turned down the Academy's offer to perform and receive the Best Song Oscar from Barbra Streisand in 2003 for 'Lose Yourself' from '8 Mile'.

He explained the reason why he didn't attend was, because he never imagined he would end up winning the prize and he had already performed at the Grammys that year.

However, after he found out he won, Eminem realised that the Oscars are ''authentic''.