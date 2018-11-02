Eminem has kindly booked a cinema for two nights this weekend so fans can watch his new movie 'Bodied'.
Eminem has hired out a cinema in Detroit this weekend so fans can watch his movie 'Bodied' for free.
The rapper-and-filmaker is co-executive producer of the satire, helmed by Joseph Kahn, about university student Adam (Calum Worthy), who gets embroiled in tense race relations on campus when he writes a controversial thesis on the rap battle scene.
On Thursday (01.11.18), the 46-year-old star - who starred in the hit 2002 blockbuster as the struggling rapper B-Rabbit in '8 Mile' - announced that he's putting on two special screenings for those in his hometown in Michigan to catch the flick.
The 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker - whose real name is Marshall Mathers III - tweeted alongside a promo for the event: ''DETROIT! Come through and get #BODIED! I bought out the theater, so tickets on me for the Friday + Saturday @BodiedMovie 6:40pm screenings at the AMC 30 in Sterling Heights. First come first serve. Hit the link for tickets elsewhere. http://shady.sr/BodiedMovieShowings ... (sic)''
Kahn - who is best known for directing music videos - co-wrote 'Bodied' with Toronto battle rapper Alex 'Kid Twist' Larsen.
Eminem joined the production at the last minute.
Khan explained previously: ''I always had it in the back of my mind that he was going to come on board at some point.
''But you don't want to go to Em and ask for money or an endorsement on something as big as battle rap, because everybody asks him for things.
''So I made the movie, showed it to him, and he loved it. ''Then he decided to come on board, and he helped us put the deal together.''
Eminem's manager Paul Rosenberg also received a producing credit on the project, which premiered at the Toronto International film festival last September.
The cast also features Charlamagne Tha God, Debra Messing Jackie Long, Shoniqua Shondai and Walter Perez.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
There's half of a great satire here, as Seth Rogen, James Franco and Evan Goldberg...
This lively and engaging documentary may be set out like an informercial, but it teaches...
Hip hop has always been more of a culture than just a genre of music....
OK, yes -- Eminem can act. In fact, he can carry a movie. The charismatically...