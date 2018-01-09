Eminem has hit back at critics in a new remix for his song 'Chloraseptic'.

The 45-year-old rapper fired back at those who slammed 'Walk on Water', his collaboration with Beyonce which appeared on his latest album 'Revival', insisting people reacting negatively towards the track ''had a fit'' before they'd even heard it.

On the remixed tune, which features 2 Chainz and a new verse, he raps: ''Not as raw as I was; 'Walk on Water' sucks; B***h, suck my d**k/ Y'all saw the track list and had a fit 'fore you heard it.

''So you formed your verdict while you sat with your arms crossed/ Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs/ Nah, dog, y'all saying I lost it, your f**king marbles are gone.''

2 Chainz's involvement on the remixed tune comes after he hinted he was disappointed to be left off the original track listing in 'Revival'.

The 40-year-old star - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - worked with Eminem on the original 'Chloraseptic' album track only to discover he hadn't made the record's cut when it was released.

2 Chainz shared the 'Revival' track listing on his Instagram account and captioned it with the side-eyes, angry face and fist emojis.

However, he later deleted the post, and went on to respond to another account commenting on the unheard verse, suggesting there are no hard feelings over the incident.

He wrote: ''Grateful for the opportunity, new music on the way!''

Last year, 2 Chainz revealed he was asked to ''redo'' one of Eminem's hooks for the song, and to provide some ad-libs.

At the time, he said: ''They want you to redo a hook that Em said and maybe some ad-libs. So I said I don't redo hooks because I do my own hooks and I want my pub.

''And I said secondly, if you want my ad-libs I can send them, I do the same ones every time ... I'm telling him, like, man, you know that's cool, but I gotta do something.''