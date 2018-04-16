Eminem offered fans food as well as music at Coachella - opening a pop-up 'Mom's Spaghetti' kiosk at the festival.

The 'Revival' rapper - who branched out into the restaurant business last year with a pop-up pasta stand in his hometown of Detroit - offered fans the chance to enjoy his signature dish at the music festival where he performed over the weekend.

'Mom's Spaghetti', which takes its name from a popular meme derived from a line in Eminem's 2002 hit 'Lose Yourself', served up spaghetti and meatballs and meatball sub sandwiches to music lovers in California.

The food was served in a Chinese take-out box branded with a heart tattoo that read ''Mom'' with a fork stuck through it. Prices started from $9.

Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - tweeted: ''@COACHELLA STANS - CATCH US ACROSS FROM THE DO LAB STAGE #MOMSPAGHETTI + #STAN MERCH [sic]''

The hip hop star's eatery takes its name from a line in 'Lose Yourself' - ''His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti.''

Eminem headlined Coachella on Sunday night (15.04.18) and received rave reviews for his performance from critics.

During his time on stage he read out mean Tweets he had received, to boos from the crowd.

They included: '''Fat. No one's has been paying attention to you since 2003.''

''First you should learn how to spell. Secondly, I'm not mad at that - he's kinda got a point!''