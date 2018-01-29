Eminem is set to perform two dates at London's Twickenham Stadium on July 14 and 15.

The 'River' rapper - who released the star-studded record 'Revival' last year - returns with headline shows at the 82,000-capacity rugby venue after wowing crowds at Reading and Leeds festivals last August.

The chart-topper has also just announced his first-ever show in Denmark at Rosklide Festival on July 4.

Head of programme Anders Wahren said: ''Eminem is one of the biggest artists of his generation, and we are absolutely thrilled to finally get him to Denmark. We have wanted him at Roskilde Festival for so many years, and I must admit I almost shed a tear of joy when I got the confirmation.

''Eminem's importance can't be overstated. More than anyone else, he has brought hip-hop to new audiences. His Reading show last year served as proof that he can conquer a festival crowd, and we can't wait to see him on our iconic Orange Stage.''

Meanwhile, X Ambassadors want to perform their 'Revival' duet 'Bad Husband' on stage with the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker.

The 'Renegades' group have featured on two of the rap legend's tracks, 'Wicked Ways' from 2013's 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' and on the track from his comeback record, but frontman Sam Harris would love the chance to sing his hook on the song at one of Marshall Mathers' future gigs.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz in regards to duetting with Eminem, he said: ''Who knows everything is possible.

''I don't know if has performed it yet, I don't know when he's planning a tour yet.

''I would be thrilled to join him on stage for a duet.

''It's a song that we worked on a couple of years ago.

''I was working with [producer] Alex Da Kidd and I didn't know what had happened to the track, until a couple of months ago.''

'Bad Husband' could prove an emotional song for the 'Stan' hitmaker to do live, as it's his apology to his ex-wife Kim Scott for their tumultuous relationship.

Tickets for the Twickenham shows going on sale on Friday (02.02.18), and tickets for Rosklide are on sale now from roskilde-festival.dk