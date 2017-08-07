Eminem's new album will reportedly be released in autumn.

The 44-year-old rapper - whose last record was 2013's 'The Marshall Mathers LP 2' - is among names including Taylor Swift and Sam Smith who are expected to put out new records later this year on Universal, website HITS Daily Double reports.

It comes after the hip-hop icon's manager Paul Rosenberg took over as the CEO of Universal Music Group's Def Jam Recordings label.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Dr. Dre, a longtime collaborator of the '8 Mile' star, is working on a track for the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker's ''latest album''.

2 Chainz has also recorded a song for the album, but he didn't really believe the rap legend wanted to work with him when he first found out.

He said: ''I've heard it all, you know what I'm saying? I've heard it all. You know, this like rap talk. It's like, you see a rapper in the club and you're like, 'Let's do one.'

''It's cap, you know what I mean? So you know, he's like, 'The boy wanna do something with you.' And I'm like, 'Whatever.' ''

The pair met up at producer Rick Rubin's house to team up on a song which was initially going to be a remix before 2 Chainz intervened.

He said: ''I tell him straight up ... 'Eminem, what would you need a remix for? Remixes are used to carry records to number one spots. When have you ever did a remix for someone or for yourself?' That's cap at it's finest.''

2 Chainz feels he has finally made it in the genre now that Eminem - whose real name is Marshall Mathers - has asked to record a track with him.

He added: ''That's how I know I can rap. He didn't want to talk about nothing but rapping. That was a great phone call to get.''

Eminem released his debut solo album 'Infinite' in 1996, but he really hit the headlines in 1999 when he dropped 'The Slim Shady LP', which spawned Grammy Award-winning hit 'My Name Is'.