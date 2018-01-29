Emily Vancamp has hinted her Marvel Cinematic Universe alter ego Sharon Carter won't be in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers 4'.

The 31-year-old actress has played the S.H.I.E.L.D agent aka Agent 13 in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and 'Captain America: Civil War', but during an interview with AOL, VanCamp revealed her alter ego's story lies within the Captain America movies rather than 'Avengers'.

She said: ''Listen, it's hard to fit Sharon into that. She's really in Cap's world. I mean, I can't say anything about anything, but I will say that.

''She sort of fits into the 'Captain America' movies; that's where her sort of storylines. But I can tell you it's going to be like an epic two-parter. From everything that I hear, it's going to be amazing.''

The cast of the upcoming 'Avengers' movies is already full to the brim and will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the 28-year-old star's debut in a Marvel production.

Although VanCamp said where her character arc lies, Evans - who has played Captain America in five films so far - is unlikely to be renewing his contract at the end of 'Avengers 4', leaving the future of the 'Captain America' franchise unknown.

'Avengers: Infinity War' is slated to be released on May 4, this year.