Emily Vancamp's new fiancée Josh Bowman proposed to her when the pair were out on a hike and she was delighted with how he popped the question.

Last week, the 31-year-old Canadian actress took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with her 138,000 followers that she and Josh were to marry.

Emily posted a photograph of her in the woods covering her face with both hands while displaying a large sparkler on her left ring finger and she has now spilled some details about how hunky British actor Josh, 29, popped the question.

Speaking at the Fox VIP Upfronts event in New York City on Monday (15.05.17), she shared: ''We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do. It was very, sort of, us. It was great - beautiful.''

Emily got even more good news this week as she has found out that her medical drama 'The Resident' has just been picked up as a pilot and she admits that at the moment she's as happy as she's ever been.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's been a crazy week. I found out about the show two hours after we got engaged so it was, like - I don't think I slept for three nights. It's been good, it's been really positive.''

Gushing about her current mood, she added: ''It's literally only been a couple of days, but it's amazing. I'm really happy!''

The 'Captain America: Civil War' star insists she and Josh have not yet made any wedding plans and she insists she's in no rush to start organising her nuptials.

She said: ''I never was the girl who knew what she wanted to do for a wedding. [I'm] just enjoying this moment. It's really nice, you know?''

Emily and Josh have been together for around six years and started dating back in 2011 after they began working together on hit ABC show 'Revenge', which ended in 2015 after four seasons.