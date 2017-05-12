Emily Vancamp and Josh Bowman are engaged.

The 31-year-old Canadian actress took to her Instagram account to share her happy news with her 138,000 followers.

Emily posted a photograph of her in the woods covering her face with both hands while displaying a large sparkler on her left ring finger.

The 'Captain America: Civil War' star didn't post a comment with her pic but received numerous messages of congratulations from her fans.

Her future sister-in-law Scarlett Bowman - who previously starred in British TV soap 'Hollyoaks' - logged on to her own Instagram account to express her excitement that her younger brother Josh is getting hitched.

The 31-year-old actress-turned-artist - who tied the knot with handsome English/Italian businessman Rob Colicci in July 2016 in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy - posted: ''Congratulations to these two legends Little bro's getting hitched!! Bring on another Bowman wedding!''

Emily and British hunk Josh, 29, started dating back in 2011 after they began working together on hit ABC show 'Revenge', which ended in 2015 after four seasons.

The couple have kept their romance mainly private but on occasions the blonde beauty hasn't been able to resist gushing over her man.

Speaking in 2014, Emily said: ''I have a wonderful love in my life. Trust is the most important thing in any relationship.''