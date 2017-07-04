Emily Ratajkowski wants to ''celebrate'' female sexuality.

The 26-year-old model and actress has said she wants to help women feel confident in their own skin and ''understand their sexuality'' without having to worry about the ''patriarchal male gaze''.

She said: ''I believe in sexuality. I think it's a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We're the core of sexual beings, and I think that's something that should be celebrated rather than attacked.''

And the brunette beauty credits actress Emma Watson with shaping her idea of feminism, and making her realise the movement is a ''choice''.

She added: ''To start saying that certain people need to have a license to be feminist is insane. Emma Watson said feminism isn't some kind of tool to beat other women with, it's supposed to be a freedom of choice.''

The 'We Are Your Friends' actress believes that for women in Hollywood, there is a need to ''prove'' themselves to be ''dynamic'', as she claims her ultimate goal is to stop being cast as the 'hot girl' and become a more versatile actress.

Speaking to the August issue of Glamour UK magazine, Emily said: ''That's basically my strategy...and part of the reason I'm so grateful I have modelling and so many other things that I'm doing - because if I didn't have other ways of making money, I'd be like, 'OK, I guess I'm doing the bathing-suit-girl role.' You really have to prove yourself in this industry and I'm very much up for the challenge. It takes a really long time to not only prove yourself, but also prove that you're more dynamic than just this one part of you that they see.''