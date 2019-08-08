Emily Ratajkowski insists women have ''right to choose'' what they do to their bodies.

The 28-year-old model and actress has slammed those who ''shame'' women for the way they dress, and says people should be allowed to express their ''sexuality'' in whatever way makes them feel happy.

Emily wrote an essay for Harper's Bazaar's September issue which was accompanied by an image of the star wearing lingerie, displaying her underarms which had not been shaved.

And in the essay, the beauty wrote: ''If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that's up to me. For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose - a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair. On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy.

''And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a 'bad feminist,' to borrow from [writer] Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it's the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else.''

The 'I Feel Pretty' actress says people are ''scared'' of women's sexuality, which is why she believes people turn to ''shaming'' women for embracing their bodies.

She added: ''As a culture we are scared of women generally, but also, more specifically, of the innate power that female sexuality possesses. A woman becomes too powerful and thus threatening when she takes strength from embracing her sex. Therefore we insist on shaming; we insist that a woman loses something when she flaunts or embraces her sexuality.''

Emily then called for an end to people's judgemental behaviour, as she says ''young women are ripped apart from every angle'', when they should be allowed to ''be whatever they want''.

She wrote: ''Young women are ripped apart from every angle as they grow up. The one thing they can have is their own choice. Ultimately, however one decides to represent themselves, whether it be heteronormative or completely unidentifiable, is that person's personal choice. Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be. Preconceptions be damned.''