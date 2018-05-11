Emily Ratajkowski claims she was told by fans that her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard would only last weeks.
The 'We Are Your Friends' star surprised fans by announcing she had tied the knot with her partner Sebastian Bear-McClard back in February, just a few weeks after they confirmed their romance, but she wasn't taken seriously.
She said: ''People came after my marriage, like, 'Wow. I give it three weeks'. I'm like, 'What?' No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they're unique to them and they don't play into the way we think women should get married. It's a constant writing-off.''
And the 26-year-old actress and model wants to be taken more seriously as an actress in Hollywood too.
Speaking to the June issue of Marie Claire magazine, she added: ''It's actually something I've thought about a lot without ever saying seriousness in my head. I care a lot. I think I freak people out sometimes going into meeting with Hollywood producers ... with f**ing guns blazing. I had something to prove, and it had very little to do with my acting ability or the way I looked. It was about the Take me seriously. Look me in the eye.''
Meanwhile, Emily previously insisted she ''struggles'' with her self-image just like everyone else and says ''every day is a different day'' for her.
She said: ''Truth is, we're all completely struggling with our self-image and worrying about what people think of us. Every day is a different day for me. Some days, it's like I am the absolute best; I cannot believe I exist on this planet. Then other days, you really don't want to leave the house.''
