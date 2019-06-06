Emily Ratajkowski created her lingerie and swim collections for women who are ''comfortable in their own body''.

The 27-year-old model created her hugely-successful swimwear line, Inamorata, in November 2017 and then went on to expand her range and release her own underwear collection called Body.

However, Emily has now revealed that she wanted to make sure every piece she developed in her range would be something she was ''proud of'' and would personally wear herself.

Speaking in a video with Kourtney Kardashian on Poosh, she said: ''We call it Body because it's body suits and bike shorts. It is lingerie but it's so much more than that, it's the idea of a swim too, which is like a girl that's so comfortable in her body that she wears it around the house, or she lives in her swimsuit, or she lives in her body.

''I'm constantly looking for inspiration and make every piece something that I would wear because I think you can get lost in being like 'We should do this colourway' but I want everything to be something I'm really proud of.''

The striking brunette - who models her lingerie and swimwear on Instagram - also opened up about the comments she receives on social media when she posts a ''sexy photo'', and admitted that it doesn't bother her too much because she is ''running a business''.

She added: ''The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, 'Oh my god, naked again, you're so stupid, you have nothing else to offer!' And I'm like actually I'm running a business off of this.

''[Social media] is part of branding and it's funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, 'Oh no we don't take her seriously,' and we're making more money than them. I love that. I think for that to still be a thing is completely wild to me.''

And Emily insisted that fashion and beauty is ''great'' because it can help you feel more confident about yourself,

She added: ''The great thing about fashion and beauty is it's for you, ultimately if it makes you feel a little bit better about yourself that's going to carry with you throughout the whole day.''