Emily Ratajkowski has admitted that Cher is her icon and she is always trying to ''emulate'' the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star.
Emily - who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - admires Cher, 72, because she is completely fearless with her choices in her life and career.
Emily was quizzed about her love of Cher during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', with the host asking her about a recent Instagram post she made about 'If I Could Turn Back Time' singer.
Emily gushed: ''Cher is always goals. Just be Cher. I mean the woman would wake up and just be like I'm putting on sequin bathing suit top today and I'm going to feel good about it. That's who I want to be. I'm trying to emulate her.''
Emily has 18.8 million followers on the photo sharing social media site who want to see updates on her life.
Unlike some celebrities, the 'Gone Girl' star - who has just launched her Inamorata Swim bikini range - runs her own Instagram account and she is adamant she would not let anyone else take control of her profile.
She said: ''It's me, it's basically my 13 year old self running my inspo blog. I do it all myself.''
