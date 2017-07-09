Emily Ratajkowski only wants to make movies where her own character's perspective is important.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress always applies the Bechdel test - where two or more women speak about something other than a man - when considering her roles and is very excited about her next project, which sees her star opposite Aaron Paul in psychological thriller 'Welcome Home'.

She said: ''I'm always looking for scripts that pass the Bechdel test and this is definitely one where, for the first time, you see my character in their own world and their story through their perspective - not just a male perspective, and that's exciting for me.''

And Emily doesn't want to get typecast as a ''hot girl'' so is thankful she still has a successful modelling career because it means she can afford to be choosy about her acting work.

She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''That's basically my strategy...and part of the reason I'm so grateful I have modelling and so many other things that I'm doing - because if I didn't have other ways of making money, I'd be like, 'OK, I guess I'm doing the bathing-suit-girl role.' ''

The brunette beauty is willing to wait as long as it takes to be able to ''prove'' herself as a credible and diverse actress.

She added: ''You really have to prove yourself in this industry and I'm very much up for the challenge. It takes a really long time to not only prove yourself, but also prove that you're more dynamic than just this one part of you that they see.''