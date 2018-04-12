Emily Ratajkowski rejected her husband's marriage proposal because he didn't have a ring.

The 26-year-old model - who tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard in a low-key ceremony in February - wasn't impressed with the way her partner popped the question, but soon said yes when he improvised and made her some jewellery with a handy paper clip.

She said: ''He proposed to me at [New York restaurant] Minetta Tavern and he didn't have a ring, so I was like, 'Mmm, nah.'

''And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic.''

The 'Gone Girl' star and her new husband made their wedding bands the night before they tied the knot, and though the rings were supposed to be temporary, Emily is very attached to hers and plans to keep it.

She told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: ''We made our actual rings...

''We walked into Chinatown and bought a little piece of, like an ounce of gold, and he was like, 'We'll melt down the gold and make the rings.'

''So I was like, 'I just don't see us melting down gold, like that just seems kind of difficult,' but then he ended up going to some store in midtown and met this nice man - this is the night before our wedding, by the way - and this very nice Israeli man was like, 'I know how to do that.'

''We actually hammered them out, the whole thing, used a little blow torch. And they were supposed to be temporary rings, but now I'm very attached and I really don't want to get rid of it. I just feel like making it yourself, like could you be more personal, really?''

When it came to their big day, Emily didn't have any grand ideas in mind.

She said: ''I guess I didn't really know what I always wanted to do [for a wedding ceremony], which is maybe why it was so untraditional.

''I wore a mustard yellow suit and a black hat, which was all part of my plan to not be noticed.''