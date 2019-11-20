Emily Ratajkowski has a ''complicated relationship'' with being ''sexy''.

The 28-year-old model-and-actress has found ''incredible power'' in her appearance but also dislikes the fact it always leads to her being pigeonholed in a certain way.

Speaking to Ashley Graham on her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast, the host asked her if she'd used being a ''sexy girl'' as a ''superpower'' or if it had hurt her and Emily replied: ''Both. I think that I have a really complicated relationship to being sexy.

''I think that I have definitely found incredible power in it--just for myself. Like being empowered for myself.

''I'm not talking about power in like how much money I made or my career. I mean, like, in feeling good and powerful in my body. I've definitely been able to do that.

''I also think there's another side of me that's like every woman, where it's like I'm so much more than just that.''

And Ashley admitted she could relate to ''being put in this box.''

She added: ''When you're put in a box in fashion, you stay in that box and it's hard to put us in an editorial light or a business light.''

The 'Gone Girl' actress - who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - previously admitted she's found it hard to get ''serious'' acting roles because of her looks.

She said: ''It's an interesting paradox. If you're a sexy actress it's hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they've seen you in.

''People are like sheep and they're like 'Oh, that's what she does well.' What's so dumb is that women are 50 percent of the population and they want to spend money to see movies where they're portrayed as three-dimensional characters.''