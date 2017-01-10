Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski accidentally flashed her skimpy underwear as she posed for the cameras at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday (08Jan17).
The Gone Girl star, who danced around topless in Robin Thicke's raunchy Blurred Lines video, showed off her stunning figure in a silky yellow Reem Acra gown, which was slashed to the midriff and featured a dramatic front slit in the skirt.
However, as Emily attended Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle's 18th annual post-Golden Globes Party in Hollywood, she inadvertently lifted the skirt a little too high, giving the media a shot of her crotch.
The 25-year-old didn't let the little wardrobe malfunction spoil her night, and early on Monday (09Jan17), she took to Instagram to gush about the event.
"What an amazing night," she wrote beside a video clip of herself posing on the Golden Globes red carpet.
