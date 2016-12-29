Emily Ratajkowski has stripped naked for a seductive bathtub selfie in celebration of reaching 10 million followers on Instagram.

The 25-year-old actress treated her adoring fans to a raunchy shot of her sitting knee-deep in water with her thighs pressed against her chest to conceal her modesty as a way of thanking them for subscribing to her photo-sharing account.

Alongside the picture, which shows her make-up free with a pair of light-rimmed glasses over her eyes, Emily wrote: ''Dork in the tub smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you (sic),'' followed by a heart emoji.

It seems the 'Gone Girl' star is really getting into the stripping spirit this festive season as she created a series of Christmas cards for her friends and family in December which showed her standing completely nude in front of a mirror with her hands placed strategically over her bosoms and her private parts.

She said at the time: ''The cards are far more than just a holiday greeting -- they're a gift in and of themselves.

''With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages.''

However, Emily is only willing to show fans her body if it's on her terms as she lashed out at photographer Jonathan Leder for releasing nude photos of her recently and accused him of ''violating'' her and her privacy.

She said at the time: ''I've been resisting speaking publicly on the recently released photos by Jonathan Leder to avoid giving him publicity. But I've had enough This book and the images within them are a violation.

''5 out of the now 100s of released photos were used for what they were intended: an artful magazine shoot back in 2012 (sic).''