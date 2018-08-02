Emily Ratajkowski has stripped down to her underwear for a new ad campaign.

The 27-year-old model-turned actress dressed up as a sexy secretary in a pair of skimpy tights, a laced romper and a flattering bra for DKNY's new lingerie collection.

Despite posing in an array of positions - including being sprawled across the bed flashing her pert posterior - the 'Gone Girl' star has admitted she's ''far from perfect.''

Speaking in the campaign, she revealed: ''Underneath it all, I'm far from perfect. I'm a little crazy. Just a little. I like to make my own choices but it can be hard to choose.

''I don't need permission to be me, I'm tender and I'm tough.

''Nothing is ever just black and white.''

The ad campaign continues with Emily - who signed on as the brand's spokesmodel in 2017 - describing herself as a ''hopeless romantic'' who is ''never satisfied''.

She added: ''I believe that all women are powerful. Like, really, really powerful. I'm not afraid of change. I'm a bada**... don't you think? Underneath is all I'm just me.''

Although the model is known for showing off her body for various brands, she has recently been flaunting her rings from her recent wedding to Sebastian Bear-McClard, posting a photo revealing her giant diamond jewel, along with a matching necklace.