Emily Ratajkowski has become the face of the newest jewellery collection from Alison Lou.

The jewellery line has been created and designed by Alison Chemla whose first collection of emoji-inspired jewelry, named Emoticore, was launched in 2012 making a huge impact with the Millennial market.

Now, Chelma is launching Loucite by Alison Lou, an affordable line of hoops and Emily, 26, has been chosen to model the range for the Loucite look book, styled by Danielle Nachmani.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star - who married producer Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year - has been sharing photos from the shoot with her 17.3 million Instagram followers, including one shot of herself wearing a see-through PVC jacket and sheer plastic top to compliment the jelly hoop Loucite earrings.

Explaining why she chose Emily to launch the range, Chelma explained: ''Emily has been a good friend and close to the brand for some time now, launching Loucite was really special to me and this felt like the right moment to work together.''

And posting the images of Emily wearing the earrings on Instagram, she thanked Emily for bringing her beauty to the campaign.

She said: ''LOUcite: my latest endeavor that I am so excited to share with you all. First, I want to thank Emily - these images are beyond what I could have ever imagined. LOUcite is a natural extension of my brand. We worked tirelessly to bring you something fresh and accessible. The Jelly Hoops come in a wide range of colors and sizes. I hope you love them as much as I do! Stock is limited. Happy Shopping Alison''

Chelma wanted to create an extension of her luxury brand which typically designs dainty, fine jewellery and felt the jelly hoops were the perfect accessory to transition a look from day to night in the summer months.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, she said: ''We wanted to create an affordable, accessible collection, using unique materials and were very thoughtful when it came to the colours and sizing of our Loucite Jelly Hoops- the smallest are great for every day, the medium for day-to-night and the largest are perfect for a fun night out, we've truly created the perfect earring just in time for the warmer months.''