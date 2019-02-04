Emily Ratajkowski has revealed her ''crazy'' beauty ritual to get her glowing. flawless complexion, and it includes always ''taking her make-up off'' at the end of the day and ''exfoliating''.
Emily Ratajkowski spends $800 on her ''everyday'' skincare products.
The 27-year-old model has revealed her ''crazy'' beauty ritual to get her glowing. flawless complexion, and it includes always ''taking her make-up off'' at the end of the day and ''exfoliating''.
Speaking to website Coveteur, Emily said: ''No matter how crazy my day is, I always take the time to take care of my skin. I take my makeup off, do a little exfoliating, and depending on what's going on, I'll use different products. I'm using a tea tree exfoliating face wash, and I'm also using a Kiehl's exfoliating cleanser ($28) that's actually for men, it's really nice.
''For everyday, my go-to is just the simple Kiehl's cleanser ($20) if my skin's looking OK and I don't want to screw with it too much. I use a retinol; I really love Joanna Vargas' Super Nova Serum, ($295) that product in particular is amazing. Lastly, I put on Barbara Strum's cream rich ($230) so they all sort of seal together, and in the morning my skin is good. If my skin's really dry, I use Sisley Black Rose Oil ($235). I also love [products from] By Terry.''
The sultry beauty also confessed that she is better at her skincare routine than haircare because it's ''harder'' to keep on top of her tresses.
She added: ''I'm really quick. I'm truly not as good with hair as I am with skin or makeup. Hair is harder for me, so what's really been helpful is making my hair really healthy. I swear to God, I love the Kerastase Resistance Extentioniste, ($20) it totally changed my hair. I'll shampoo my hair just at the roots, rinse it pretty quickly, and then I'll put the conditioner in mid-length down, but not too much. Then I'll shave or whatever, then rinse. You can actually feel it thickening your hair. Then when I get out and my hair's a little wet, I'll do one of two things.
''If I'm just chilling, I'll put on a little bit of the Kerastase Elixir Ultime ($33) and just use it on my ends. It's really important for me because I get so much heat on my hair. Even though I have a lot of it, I have fine hair, so it breaks. On days where I'm going to a bunch of interviews or meetings, I'll use the mousse from mid-length down, and then blowdry it with Kerastase L'incroyable Blowdry ($35.00). It adds a nice texture. My hair's really straight, so I have no curl at all, and getting a little bit of volume in it is super important. And then I can kind of leave that for a couple of days.''
