Emily Ratajkowski doesn't think she should be ''limited'' on her style choices if they make her feel good about herself and she doesn't ''really care'' if people think that if she wears a crop top she is diminishing her feminist beliefs.
Emily Ratajkowski doesn't accept that dressing sexily and embracing her body somehow makes her less of a feminist.
The 27-year-old model-and-actress knows that some people believe she is contradicting her feminist beliefs by ''capitalising on her sexiness'' but she doesn't think that her fashion choices have any impact on her ideals.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I'm playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalising on my sexiness. But I don't really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn't be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me.''
Emily insists women need to support one another and it is time to stop dismissing women who make their living from their looks and what they have to say.
She added: ''No one should be shaming anyone, and women especially should not be shaming other women.
''I think there's a whole other level of women who are sexy and are promoting their sexiness or are comfortable with their sexiness; they especially don't want to hear it from them. I think in general people don't really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice.''
Emily has used her fame to promote feminism and has always maintained that female sexual empowerment and ownership over one's body are key parts of feminist ideas, to the derision of many commentators.
The 'Gone Girl' star - who is married to actor-and-producer Sebastian Bear-McClard - said: ''People were not happy about me wanting to take the conversations there.''
