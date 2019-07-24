Emily Ratajkowski designed coordinating shirts for her swim collection inspired by her husband.

The 28-year-old model created her hugely-successful swimwear line, Inamorata, in November 2017 and then went on to expand her range and release her own underwear collection called Body, and the star has now released an exclusive line of tops after she always ''stole'' her 32-year-old spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard's for her trips to the beach.

She captioned a snapshot of herself on Instagram: ''I was always stealing Sebo's shirts so decided we should have our own. Slim fit, cute shape, match your favorite @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own. Online now! (sic)''

The stunning brunette previously admitted she created her lingerie and swim collections for women who are ''comfortable in their own body''.

Speaking in a video with Kourtney Kardashian, she said: ''We call it Body because it's body suits and bike shorts. It is lingerie but it's so much more than that, it's the idea of a swim too, which is like a girl that's so comfortable in her body that she wears it around the house, or she lives in her swimsuit, or she lives in her body.

''I'm constantly looking for inspiration and make every piece something that I would wear because I think you can get lost in being like 'We should do this colourway' but I want everything to be something I'm really proud of.''

Emily - who models her lingerie and swimwear on Instagram - also opened up about the comments she receives on social media when she posts a ''sexy photo'', and admitted that it doesn't bother her too much because she is ''running a business''.

She added: ''The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, 'Oh my god, naked again, you're so stupid, you have nothing else to offer!' And I'm like actually I'm running a business off of this.

''[Social media] is part of branding and it's funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, 'Oh no we don't take her seriously,' and we're making more money than them. I love that. I think for that to still be a thing is completely wild to me.''