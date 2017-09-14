Emily Ratajkowski wanted to create a timeless collection for The Kooples.

The 26-year-old actress has teamed up with the French fashion house to design a 38-piece accessory line, which includes a bag named after the 'Gone Girl' actress, and the star has admitted she wanted to create a product that could be organised ''easily'' and could stand the test of time.

Speaking to Stylist magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''I'm a messy person and wanted something that could be organised easily, but the most important thing to me was creating a timeless bag. I still have some of my grandmother's old Prada bags, so that was something I talked to [The Kooples] about. I wanted a structured bag that won't look totally crazy in 10 years' time.''

And the style icon has revealed she was always aware of her body shape and tried to encourage herself to embrace her figure at an early age.

She explained: ''From a young age I was like, 'Listen, I'm not six foot two inches and flat chested - this is who I am, and if it works it works. Take it or leave it. Everyone is different now. I was at a Vogue Paris dinner ... and I looked around and thought, 'Wow, this is a much more diverse set of models than you would have once seen'. I think that's progress in a world where it sometimes feels there isn't a lot of progress.''

And Emily has hinted her mother, Kathleen Balgley, instilled feminist beliefs in her at an early age.

She said: ''Having a mum who understood feminism, but also had her own perspective on it, was great. When I was young, I wanted to be clear in my message, like, 'I know exactly what I believe and this is it', but now I've learnt that it's much more of a conversation, even with yourself.

''It's an interesting time for feminism, in my mind.''