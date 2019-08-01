Emily Ratajkowski says her favourite beauty tool is an eyebrow brush.

The 28-year-old model-and-actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (31.07.19) to show off her signature bushy brows, which she was seen grooming in a mirror, and the brunette beauty admitted nobody ''loves'' a spoolie ''more'' than her because it's her go-to product for keeping any stray hairs in place.

She simply captioned the post: ''Trust me, no one loves an eyebrow brush more than me (sic)''

Meanwhile, Emily created her hugely-successful swimwear line, Inamorata, in November 2017 and then went on to expand her range and release her own underwear collection called Body, and the star has now released an exclusive line of tops after she always ''stole'' her 32-year-old spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard's for her trips to the beach.

She captioned a snapshot of herself on Instagram: ''I was always stealing Sebo's shirts so decided we should have our own. Slim fit, cute shape, match your favorite @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own. Online now! (sic)''

The stunning brunette also previously admitted she created her lingerie and swim collections for women who are ''comfortable in their own body''.

Speaking in a video with Kourtney Kardashian, she said: ''We call it Body because it's body suits and bike shorts. It is lingerie but it's so much more than that, it's the idea of a swim too, which is like a girl that's so comfortable in her body that she wears it around the house, or she lives in her swimsuit, or she lives in her body.

''I'm constantly looking for inspiration and make every piece something that I would wear because I think you can get lost in being like 'We should do this colourway' but I want everything to be something I'm really proud of.''