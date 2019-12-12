Emily Ratajkowski protested Harvey Weinstein's settlement agreement at the 'Uncut Gems' premiere on Wednesday (11.12.19).

The 28-year-old actress walked the red carpet in Hollywood in a black sleeveless dress which allowed her to show off the words 'F**k Harvey' written on her upper arm, hours after it was revealed he and his former studio have made a ''tentative'' $25 million agreement with dozens of his sexual misconduct accusers.

And Emily also took to Twitter to object to the news.

She wrote: ''So this is what justice looks like in America? #burninhellharvey

''Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won't have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace #HarveyWeinstein (sic)''

The TIME'S UP foundation have branded the settlement decision - which will be paid by Weinstein Company insurance companies and means the 67-year-old producer doesn't have to admit any wrongdoing - ''flawed'' but said they hope it will bring ''justice and relief'' to the alleged victims.

Rebecca Goldman, Chief Operating Officer of TIME'S UP Foundation said: ''This settlement is more than a math problem - it's a symptom of a problematic, broken system that privileges powerful abusers at the expense of survivors.

''While this settlement is flawed, we know it represents the hard work of several survivors of Harvey Weinstein. We hope it brings them, and perhaps others, some small measure of justice and relief that is long overdue.''

The deal still requires approval from the courts and all parties but would bring to an end nearly every lawsuit against the producer.

Meanwhile, Weinstein is also set to appear in court on January 6 on a separate sexual assault and rape trial.

He is facing five charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree, which have been brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.