Emily Ratajkowski has praised director David Fincher for using audience ''preconceptions'' to cast his movies.

The 27-year-old actress landed her role as student and mistress Andie in the filmmaker's 2014 movie 'Gone Girl' following her controversial near-nude appearance in Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' video and she thinks it's ''smart'' of the director not to ask viewers to use their imagination or suspend disbelief too far.

She said: ''He's smart. That was all intentional. He doesn't try to force the audience to use their imagination. He actually relies on the preconceptions of the actors.

''So Ben [Affleck], at that point, people were like, 'Do we like him? Do we not?' You know, he was with J-Lo, but now he's a family guy ...

''Rosamund Pike was unknown to the American public, and she's so beautiful and sweet-looking that the inclination of the audience was to think of her as the victim, and he used all that to tell this story, which is unique. Most directors don't do that.''

Though she's had no problem baring all in the past, the 'Welcome Home' actress doesn't think that should stop people from taking her seriously.

She told The Times magazine: ''Well, I hope that the country is woke enough to be OK. Listen, my whole thing is, if you can't take a woman seriously because you've seen her without clothes, then that's your problem. That says something about our culture, not about the woman who decided to be nude. It's just a body.''

Fincher has previously admitted he cast Emily because he was looking for someone ''incredibly divisive''.

He said: ''[We wanted] someone who could be incredibly divisive among men and women in the audience.

''We needed somebody where, at the moment she appears, the women are going, 'That is unconscionable and despicable,' and you also have the men going, 'Yes, but ...' And so Ben said, 'Yeah, like the girl in the Blurred Lines video.' ''