Emily Ratajkowski says people struggle to understand that she can be sexy and smart at the same time.

The 25-year-old actress is considered to be one of the most beautiful women in the world and has revealed that people are often surprised when they discover she's also politically aware and intelligent, and she has branded their preconceptions as ''sexist''.

She said: ''In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?''

The 'Gone Girl' actress also admits she's turned down a lot of movie roles because she doesn't want to be in a ''big studio movie'' which only really requires her to look hot in a bikini.

She added to the May issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''I am way more interested in working with unexpected and cool directors on interesting projects than being in this big studio movie where you're in a bikini. I turn down a lot of movies, but I have to fight for the ones that I really want.''

Emily's appearance in the upcoming issue of the publication comes as part of the annual 'Fresh Faces' issue, where the magazine highlights five up and coming talents.

Alongside Emily, actresses Aja Naomi King, Zoey Deutch, Alexandra Daddario, and singer Janelle Monae, also voiced their opinions on subjects such as feminism and the current political climate.

Speaking about a need to respect women, 31-year-old Janelle said: ''People have to start respecting the vagina. Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that. You don't deserve to be in my presence. If you're going to own this world and this is how you're going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it. We have to realise our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I'm standing with all women. But this year? This year, I am so carefree black girl.''

The 'Fresh Faces' issue of Marie Claire magazine hit shelves on April 18.