Emily Ratajkowski partied with Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin on-board a yacht after attending the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

The 25-year-old actress and Bella, 20, wore strikingly similar gowns on the opening night of the annual film festival, before they slipped into more casual attire and indulged in some raunchy dance moves on a boat off the French coast.

Alongside an eye-catching video on Instagram, in which Bella is seen dancing and fondling Emily's breasts, the actress wrote: ''She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin (sic)''

The brief video clip has already been viewed more than two million times on the social media platform.

Emily also posted a solo video of herself on board the boat dancing to Nicky Minaj.

The London-born beauty captioned the video: ''@nickyminaj you the queen (sic)''

Hailey, 20, also posted a photograph of the three women on the yacht in the south of France, where the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently being staged.

In the snap, the famous trio are seen wearing denim jeans and have their hands resting on each other's legs.

Meanwhile, in April, Emily claimed people struggle to understand that she can be sexy and smart at the same time.

The 'Gone Girl' actress revealed that strangers are often surprised when they discover she's politically aware and intelligent.

She said: ''In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?''

Emily revealed, too, that she's turned down a lot of film roles because she doesn't want to be in a ''big studio movie'' which only really requires her to look good in a bikini.

She said: ''I am way more interested in working with unexpected and cool directors on interesting projects than being in this big studio movie where you're in a bikini. I turn down a lot of movies, but I have to fight for the ones that I really want.''