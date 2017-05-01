Emily Ratajkowski almost got turned away for her first photoshoot.

The 25-year-old actress was all set to appear on the cover of erotica magazine Treats! in 2012, but nearly lost the modelling gig for looking ''scruffy''.

The magazine's editor Steve Shaw has revealed he was told to tell the 'Gone Girl' star she was being dropped.

However, as soon as she bared herself naked they instantly changed their minds as they felt she looked like ''Kate Moss but with a body''.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''We just were blown away by this beautiful body. I've never seen anything like her in my life. She's like Kate Moss but with a body.

''We're thrilled that being in Treats! was the springboard for her success.''

If it wasn't for that shoot, the brunette beauty wouldn't have been cast in Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' 'Blurred Lines' music video a year later, as the director of the promo, Diane Martel, suggested Emily for the job after seeing her cover shoot with Treats!.

Meanwhile, Emily recently admitted people struggle to understand that she can be sexy and smart at the same time.

Emily says people are often surprised when they discover she's also politically aware and intelligent, and she has branded their preconceptions as ''sexist''.

She previously said: ''In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?''

She also admits she's turned down a lot of movie roles because she doesn't want to be in a ''big studio movie'' which only really requires her to look hot in a bikini.

She said: ''I am way more interested in working with unexpected and cool directors on interesting projects than being in this big studio movie where you're in a bikini. I turn down a lot of movies, but I have to fight for the ones that I really want.''