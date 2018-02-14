London-born star Emily Ratajkowski has admitted she is most at ease when she is unclothed at home.
Emily Ratajkowski feels ''most comfortable'' nude.
The 26-year-old actress has opened up about the intimate details people might not know about her, revealing that not wearing clothes makes her feel at ease.
Appearing in DKNY's new Valentine's Day (14.02.18) campaign, in which she flaunts her enviable assets, the brunette beauty explained: ''Underneath it all I like to follow my own rules - I've been known to like a French fry.
''I like to make my own choices. I live life on my own terms ... I feel the most comfortable naked at home - are you surprised by that?''
Emily also admitted she's ''secretly romantic'', but that she's really bad at texting people back.
Revealing her other secrets, Emily said: ''I don't hold back. I don't take any s**t - neither should you. I'm extremely persistent.
''I'm a really terrible singer. It's OK not to fit into someone else's box. I'm my own superhero - you are too.
''We are all capable of way more than we realise.
''I'm complicated ... secretly romantic ... vulnerable ... bad texter ... never get back to anyone ... real ... silly.
''Underneath it all, I'm just me.''
Meanwhile, Emily previously admitted people struggle to understand that she can be sexy and smart at the same time.
The 'Gone Girl' star said people are often surprised when they discover she's also politically aware and intelligent, adding that their preconceptions are ''sexist''.
She said: ''In every profile written about me, there is, 'She's so sexual and she's such a sex symbol,' paired with, 'But, wow, she knows about politics.' And that in itself is sexist. Why does it have to be one or the other?''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...