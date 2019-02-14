Emily Ratajkowski revealed that she treats beauty like an ''art project'' and when she applies her make-up, her face is ''like [her] own personal canvas''.
The 27-year-old model revealed she treats beauty like an ''art project'' and that when she applies her make-up, her face is ''like [her] own personal canvas''.
Emily - who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard - said: ''I think my love of beauty comes from going to art school and my dad being a painter. My husband calls it 'finger-painting'.
''When I do my make-up. It's like my own personal canvas. Similarly, when I post a selfie on Instagram, it's me taking a character and curating her life.
''I treat it like an art project; it's a different person every day. There's always a narrative behind beauty.''
The brunette beauty went on to admit that the ''most excessive thing'' about her is her love of wigs.
Emily explained that wearing a wig is ''like throwing on a hat''.
She told Glamour: ''Wearing wigs is the most excessive thing about me. Luckily, my hair stylist [Jennifer Yepez] has a great collection.
''I love my natural hair, but there are only so many things you can do with it. Wearing a wig is like throwing on a hat.''
Emily added that she's ''obsessed'' with the Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, saying she puts it ''everywhere''.
She said: ''I'm obsessed with Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, which is a really thick moisturiser.
''I put it everywhere, especially when I'm flying as it's the only thing that will seep in. And I put it under my eyes at night. It's God's gift to earth.''
