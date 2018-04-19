Emily Ratajkowski loves being able to call her partner ''husband''.

The 26-year-old model tied the know with actor Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise courthouse wedding in February, and has revealed whilst she finds the new term for her beau ''obnoxious'', she also thinks its ''fun''.

When asked what the best part of married life has been so far, Emily said: ''Getting to say 'husband' all the time. It's so obnoxious that it's almost fun!''

The beauty is currently promoting her new movie 'I Feel Pretty' which she stars in alongside Amy Schumer, who also tied the knot with her spouse Chris Fischer in a surprise wedding in February, and Emily had nothing but kind words to say about her co-star.

She said: ''It was a surprise for both of us. [Amy's] one of the smartest women I know in Hollywood. She is very funny, but very hardworking and that's what I respect about her.''

So far, Emily is loving married life, and has gushed about the level of support she has in her life.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the premiere for 'I Feel Pretty', she said: ''It's good. I'm here with my husband tonight and my parents and a couple of girlfriends. I was like, 'Maybe I should just walk the carpet with all of them,' but then I decided that may be a little too much.''

The 'Gone Girl' actress wed Sebastian just weeks after the pair had gone public with their relationship, and whilst some criticised the speed at which they seemed to move, sources at the time stated the couple had actually known one another ''for years''.

An insider said: ''Emily has known Sebastian for years. They were all in a friend group ... He wasn't a stranger.''

Emily and Sebastian got married in secret on February 23 at City Hall in New York City, and the model announced the news afterwards in several snaps on her Instagram Story.

One snap on the star's story featured herself receiving a kiss on the cheek from Sebastian, and included the words ''I got married today'' in white text.