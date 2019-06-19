Emily Ratajkowski has launched an inclusive collection with Nasty Gal.

The 28-year-old model has teamed up with the online retailer to design her own fashion range, which is available from Wednesday (19.06.19), and the stunning star revealed that the idea to create her own line happened naturally because she loves the label's ''concept'' and the way they have ''reclaimed'' a word that used to be ''depreciating'' towards women.

In a statement, Emily said: ''I really love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal. I think it's a really cool concept. I think it's awesome that so many words that used to be deprecating towards women are now being reclaimed. I think that 'nasty' is definitely one of them. I think that a nasty woman is whatever you want it to be. It's a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. She stands up for herself and takes no s**t.''

Emily's affordable range is size-inclusive and includes denim shorts, satin crop tops and oversized suits in a range of pastel hues.

The 'Gone Girl' actress has 23.2 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million fans on Twitter and she uses those platforms to promote her fashion lines, often by posting photos in which she shows off her incredible body.

Emily does get some comments from trolls who don't share her view that it is empowering to embrace your femininity online but she ignores them because she knows her images are empowering and are helping her business.

She previously said: ''The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, 'Oh my god, naked again, you're so stupid, you have nothing else to offer!' And I'm like actually I'm running a business off of this.

''[Social media] is part of branding and it's funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, 'Oh no we don't take her seriously,' and we're making more money than them. I love that. I think for that to still be a thing is completely wild to me.

''The great thing about fashion and beauty is it's for you, ultimately if it makes you feel a little bit better about yourself that's going to carry with you throughout the whole day.''