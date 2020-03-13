Emily Ratajkowski is writing a book of essays.

The 28-year-old model has signed a book deal and is currently writing a book of essays on her perspective of feminism after protesting at several rallies for women's rights.

Revealing her inspiration, Emily said: ''I've had a weird experience, obviously, so grateful for my career and my life, but I have a particular perspective that I'd like to share with the world on feminism, on what my experience has been like, and hopefully people will be interested to read them.''

So far, Emily - who is married to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard - has found the process of writing a book ''very hard'' but is proud of already writing 150 pages with the support of her husband.

She explained: ''Right now, at this moment, [it's] very hard, I had a bad day. Every day is different, but I've written 150 pages already. Sometimes when I come home and I'm like, 'I didn't get anything done today' or whatever, my husband's like, 'I mean, you wrote 150 pages.' By the way, I wrote a lot of it on my cellphone, on my iPhone. I'm a little weirdo, like, in bed.''

The book deal comes after the 'Gone Girl' star and pal Amy Schumer were arrested in 2018 following protests over the possible appointment of Brett Kavanaugh - who has been accused of sexual assault - to the Supreme Court when they were picked up by police and taken into custody.