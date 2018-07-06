Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she's a big fan of the A-list beauty treatment, the morcocurrent facial.
Emily Ratajkowski is a big fan of the microcurrent facial.
The 27-year-old beauty confessed to being a lover of Hollywood's most sought-after facial, which uses mild electrical currents to help minimise the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and large pores.
The model-turned-actress said she was first introduced to the so-called natural facelift by beauty guru to the stars Joanna Vargas before hitting the carpet at the Met Gala.
Speaking to PopSugar magazine, she shared: ''I do the microcurrent thing, which is insane. Joanna Vargas did it to me right before the Met, and she did half my face. But it really works! She also has an LED bed. For the full body. It's amazing.''
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez - who is said to have her own personal machine at home - are also big fans of the skin-firming treatment, which is said to be completely pain free.
In a video explaining the benefits, Joanna said: ''It's going to super hydrate your skin, it's gonna lift and tighten your skin and it's really going to make you feel like you've had a long vacation.''
Emily also revealed that she turns to Aquaphor - a medicinal healing ointment - for keeping her skin in tip-top condition right before a showbiz event.
She said: ''I love Aquaphor. I put it all over my body. I put it under my eyes at night. Apparently it can be good for your actual eyesight too? I don't know if it's true. My mom told me this!
''I love beauty more than I think most people know.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...