Emily Ratajkowski is a big fan of the microcurrent facial.

The 27-year-old beauty confessed to being a lover of Hollywood's most sought-after facial, which uses mild electrical currents to help minimise the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and large pores.

The model-turned-actress said she was first introduced to the so-called natural facelift by beauty guru to the stars Joanna Vargas before hitting the carpet at the Met Gala.

Speaking to PopSugar magazine, she shared: ''I do the microcurrent thing, which is insane. Joanna Vargas did it to me right before the Met, and she did half my face. But it really works! She also has an LED bed. For the full body. It's amazing.''

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kim Kardashian West and Jennifer Lopez - who is said to have her own personal machine at home - are also big fans of the skin-firming treatment, which is said to be completely pain free.

In a video explaining the benefits, Joanna said: ''It's going to super hydrate your skin, it's gonna lift and tighten your skin and it's really going to make you feel like you've had a long vacation.''

Emily also revealed that she turns to Aquaphor - a medicinal healing ointment - for keeping her skin in tip-top condition right before a showbiz event.

She said: ''I love Aquaphor. I put it all over my body. I put it under my eyes at night. Apparently it can be good for your actual eyesight too? I don't know if it's true. My mom told me this!

''I love beauty more than I think most people know.''