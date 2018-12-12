Model Emily Ratajkowski has admitted she doesn't like to revel her ''dark'' sense of humour to her fans becuse she isn't sure whether they'd hit the right note.
Emily Ratajkowski doesn't like to reveal her ''dark'' sense of humour.
The 27-year-old model likes to be open with her fans on social media, but she admitted there are some things she choose to keep private and she isn't sure some of her jokes would hit the right note with others.
Speaking in Vogue Australia's January 2019 issue, she said: ''I don't share it with the public. I think we're in a very strange place when it comes to dark humour and what we can see and what we can't say.''
And while Emily does make sure to share parts of her life with her Instagram followers, she explained because it is a ''visual platform'' she isn't showing her true self.
Asked if she sees a different person on social media, she laughed: ''Totally. Sometimes, I'm like: 'Who is this person?' It's sort of one big self-portrait.
''One thing I definitely wish is that there was a better way to show on such a curated platform as Instagram all the sides of me, but it's just too hard. There are a lot of sides, and Instagram is just a visual platform.''
Meanwhile, the star recently opened up about dealing with trolls online and the negative comments she sometimes gets for some of her more eye catching posts.
Emily has grown accustomed to nasty remarks as her career has developed, and she has been able to ''separate'' her online and real life personas.
She previously said: ''I've learnt to separate social media comments and trolls from real life. And I don't let the validating, flattering comments impress on me too much, which makes it easier to [ignore] the negative ones as well.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...