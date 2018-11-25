World-famous model Emily Ratajkowski has revealed she's learnt to separate ''trolls from real life''.
The 27-year-old model - who has more than 20 million followers on Instagram - often attracts negative comments for some of her eye-catching posts on social media, but Emily has grown accustomed to nasty remarks as her career has developed.
She shared: ''I've learnt to separate social media comments and trolls from real life. And I don't let the validating, flattering comments impress on me too much, which makes it easier to [ignore] the negative ones as well.''
The London-born star first rose to international attention thanks to her starring role in the 'Blurred Lines' music video, in which she appeared alongside singer Robin Thicke.
The racy video divided opinion, but Emily has revealed she's made ''peace'' with that moment in her career, revealing she still supports some of the ideas the 'Blurred Lines' video touches upon.
Asked whether she finds it frustrating that people still ask her about the video, Emily told Stellar magazine: ''I've made peace with it, especially because there are ideas I strongly believe in - like women embracing their sexuality and having fun with it - that 'Blurred Lines' kinda fits into.''
Meanwhile, Emily recently revealed how much she relished her low-key wedding to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The loved-up duo tied the knot in secret earlier this year at a courthouse and the model doesn't have any regrets about how they approached their wedding day.
She said: ''We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke like, 'Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly but you vetted me for two years.'
''Women always know ... I was always like 'Okay, I probably shouldn't hang out with that guy alone' ... and then next thing you know I'm at the courthouse getting married.
''It was secret for four hours. Weddings are amazing, I want to party, I want to celebrate love and relationships, but this was just for us and it was very nice.''
