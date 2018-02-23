Emily Ratajkowski has gotten married.

The 26-year-old model may have only gone public with her romance with Sebastian Bear-McClard a few weeks ago, but their relationship has already reached new heights as the brunette beauty revealed on Instagram on Friday (23.02.18) that the pair have tied the knot in a surprise wedding.

Emily shared several snaps on her Instagram story - which stays active on the site for 24 hours - as well as one photo of herself with her new husband on her main account.

The beauty skipped a traditional wedding gown and got hitched wearing a golden suit with a double-breasted coat tied at the waist and a black hat with a net veil.

From the photos shared on the social media site it seems the wedding was incredibly low-key, with one celebrity guest being social media star The Fat Jewish, who rocked a Planned Parenthood sweatsuit at the event.

One snap on the star's story featured herself receiving a kiss on the cheek from Sebastian, and included the words ''I got married today'' in white text.

The wedding took place inside a courthouse in Manhattan, and the photo Emily posted on her Instagram featured two ring emojis, with the caption: ''ny (sic)''

The speedy nuptials come after Emily recently revealed she enjoys being controversial, as she likes talking about her opinions and standing up for what she believes in.

She said: ''I think if you don't have haters or if you're not somewhat controversial, then you're not standing for anything in general and that's something I think about a lot.

''So I'd rather be p***ing people off than just everyone liking me. I feel strongly that I'm right about a lot of the things I'm saying and that eventually the world will come around to that, and to me, and that's worth all the frustrations that come with being criticised and being in the public eye and having people say that you're basically full of s**t.''