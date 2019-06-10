Emily Ratajkowski showed off a dramatic new hair cut at the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday night (09.06.19).

The 28-year-old model stepped out on the Radio City Hall red carpet in New York City wearing her signature brown locks in a shorter bob and a sultry side fringe, and the star teamed her new tresses with a cut-out Michael Kors gown that featured sequin details and showed off her hourglass curves.

Writing on Instagram, Kors wrote: ''Centre stage: @EmRata in #MichaelKorsCollection at tonight's #TonyAwards. #EmilyRatajkowski #FameFrames (sic)

''No business like show business: Michael and @EmRata arrive at the #TonyAwards. #EmilyRatajkowski #FameFrames (sic)''

The striking brunette previously opened up about the comments she receives on social media when she posts a ''sexy photo'', and admitted that it doesn't bother her too much because she is ''running a business''.

She added: ''The initial reaction when you post a sexy photo is, 'Oh my god, naked again, you're so stupid, you have nothing else to offer!' And I'm like actually I'm running a business off of this.

''[Social media] is part of branding and it's funny because you think of the idea of white older men in suits being like, 'Oh no we don't take her seriously,' and we're making more money than them. I love that. I think for that to still be a thing is completely wild to me.''

And Emily insisted that fashion and beauty is ''great'' because it can help you feel more confident about yourself.

She added: ''The great thing about fashion and beauty is it's for you, ultimately if it makes you feel a little bit better about yourself that's going to carry with you throughout the whole day.''