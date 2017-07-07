Emily Ratajkowski has 40 handbags - but only uses four of them.

The 26-year-old model-and-actress has created a boxy leather carry-all for The Kooples that comes in three colours and the key to her design was something adaptable that could be used for every occasion, as that's why she doesn't use many of the bags she has in her collection.

She told Vogue.co.uk: ''I've been a big fan of the brand and of their cool ads.

''I really wanted to do a super structured bag as there's something about a bag. I have about 40, but I only use about four of them and I wanted to find a bag I could take from day to night, to work, on a plane, and one that also functions as a wallet too, as I don't use a wallet.

''I love what they had to say about what a bag stands for and I had such fun collaborating.''

Emily looked at her own bag collection for inspiration on her design.

She said: ''I was looking at all my purses and being realistic about what I really love and what I really wear.

''It came down to combining my favourite-looking purse with my most useful purse.

''I don't have a wallet, which is really stupid, which is why I love the compartments in one area, your lipstick in another, your cash in another, your birth control in another.''

The Emily by The Kooples bag comes in a number of colours and three sizes, and she thinks she's come up with a ''timeless'' design.

She said: ''I used to have my grandmother's old Dooney & Bourke bags, old Prada bags. I think there is something really timeless about that and that is what I love about this.''

While this is the first official foray into design made by the actress, she admits she was ''always'' coming up with ideas when she was young.

She said: ''I was always sketching [as a child]. When I was eight years old, I was drawing potential wedding dresses for my teachers in elementary school..''