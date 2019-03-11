The Fat Jew says although ''it all happened very fast'' between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard they are learning ''everything about each other''.
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard ''didn't know each other'' before they got married.
The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a New York courthouse in February 2018 following a two-month romance and guest The Fat Jew - whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky - initially had doubts about them getting hitched so quickly, but he's delighted their ''love at first sight'' romance has proven to be ''real''.
The 37-year-old social media star told MailOnline: ''I've been friends with Sebastian since we were children and I found out before Emily's parents did that they got married.
''It all happened very fast. You hear about this sort of s**t, when people don't even know each other, but you can't believe how much of a f***ing sick match they are.
''Maybe I believe in love, honestly, at first I was like, 'You don't even know each other'. She doesn't know about his horrible farts
''Is it hard to get married and then learn everything after? They have f***ing done it and they are f***ing feeling each other.
''I can't believe that s**t is real. It's very old timely, love at first sight, that s**t doesn't happen anymore, but it's real.''
The Instagram star, who wore a Planned Parenthood tracksuit to the ceremony, insisted that he was ''happy to be a witness'' to their marriage and says he and the model have become ''really good friends'' since the big day.
He said: ''I was happy to be a f***ing witness. I was to be a decoy. It was a f***ing beautiful day.
''I only got to know Emily when they got together and we have become really good friends. She is super cool and super smart.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Basically the perfect summer movie, this lightweight drama has a great-looking cast and plenty of...
Aspiring DJ Cole Carter, from LA's San Fernando Valley, sets out to make it big...
Both shameless and shamelessly entertaining, this relentlessly boyish movie carries on exactly as the TV...
Fresh out of college, 23-year-old Cole Carter and his friends Mason, Ollie and Squirrel are...
The world of acting is no longer enough for superstar Vincent Chase, whose now looking...
After making a name for themselves in Hollywood, Vincent Chase and his entourage of friends...
Nick Dunne finds himself at the fore of a police investigation when his wife Amy...
Nick and Amy Dunne are a couple whose marriage is struggling following the loss of...