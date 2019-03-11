Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard ''didn't know each other'' before they got married.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a New York courthouse in February 2018 following a two-month romance and guest The Fat Jew - whose real name is Josh Ostrovsky - initially had doubts about them getting hitched so quickly, but he's delighted their ''love at first sight'' romance has proven to be ''real''.

The 37-year-old social media star told MailOnline: ''I've been friends with Sebastian since we were children and I found out before Emily's parents did that they got married.

''It all happened very fast. You hear about this sort of s**t, when people don't even know each other, but you can't believe how much of a f***ing sick match they are.

''Maybe I believe in love, honestly, at first I was like, 'You don't even know each other'. She doesn't know about his horrible farts

''Is it hard to get married and then learn everything after? They have f***ing done it and they are f***ing feeling each other.

''I can't believe that s**t is real. It's very old timely, love at first sight, that s**t doesn't happen anymore, but it's real.''

The Instagram star, who wore a Planned Parenthood tracksuit to the ceremony, insisted that he was ''happy to be a witness'' to their marriage and says he and the model have become ''really good friends'' since the big day.

He said: ''I was happy to be a f***ing witness. I was to be a decoy. It was a f***ing beautiful day.

''I only got to know Emily when they got together and we have become really good friends. She is super cool and super smart.''