Emily Ratajkowski channelled the late Dame Elizabeth Taylor in the Peter Dundas dress she wore to the Italian designer's latest show in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old model stunned as the guest of honour at the event wearing a sheer crimson gown featuring a plunging neckline and risqué cut-outs and the star thought her striking red outfit evoked memories of Taylor in classic Hollywood epic 'Cleopatra' with a little bit of ''Jerry Hall meets Bianca Jagger''.

Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''Peter loves women, and I love the way he plays with texture and shape. [My dress tonight is] Jerry Hall meets Bianca Jagger meets Liz Taylor in Cleopatra. The fabric is incredibly light.''

The designer thought the brunette beauty's outfit was the colour of passion and represents how men across the world feel about Emily - who is married to Sebastian Bear-McClard.

He said: ''Red is a passionate colour and I think men feel very passionate about her.''

Emily famously donned one of Peter's very first designs for his own label at Cannes in 2017, and the 'Gone Girl' actress felt the black lace catsuit and train - which she considers to be one of her favourite red carpet looks ever - was a ''work of art''.

She said: ''It felt like I was wearing a work of art. We stayed together on a friend's boat and Peter would wake up in the morning and work on the jumpsuit with an Italian tailor while I sipped my coffee.''