Emily Ratajkowski celebrated reaching 10 million followers on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself naked in the bath.
The 25-year-old model frequently sheds her clothes for saucy snaps on the photo-sharing site, and decided to stick with tradition as she recognised her landmark achievement.
In the picture, model and actress Emily is seen wearing a pair of spectacles, using her legs to conceal her modesty as she sits naked in a shallow bath.
"Dork in the tub, smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you," Emily captioned the shot, alongside a gold heart emoji.
Emily first found fame as a star of Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams' Blurred Lines music video, shedding her clothes for that role and earning herself millions of fans worldwide.
However, after the video’s release, Emily did her best to reinvent herself as a "serious" actress, starring in films such as Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends.
In her personal life, Emily is a frequent poster of nude or barely-clothed pictures on her social media sites, and hit headlines when she went topless for a selfie with Kim Kardashian earlier this year (16), with the pair both sticking their middle fingers up at the camera.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine about that shot, Emily explained: "Some posts are more intentioned than others. That selfie with Kim was very intentioned, very direct.
"I had the tweets lined up for when it launched because I wanted those things to be what came with the image when the media started covering it. But then other times it's just a tool, you know? I'm a young woman who lives in a world of social media; I'll post boring things too!"
