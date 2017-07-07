Emily Ratajkowski wishes the conversation about feminism was ''more wide-ranging''.

The 26-year-old beauty is frequently asked about the issue of equality in relation to her eye-catching posts on Instagram and while she is happy discuss feminism, she feels the conversation needs to become broader.

Emily explained: ''I'm not sick of talking about it actually - believe it or not. I'm sick of certain angles of talking about it, but I'm not sick of talking about feminism.''

In particular, the London-born model revealed she was tired of being quizzed about her revealing social media photos and then being asked how they chime with her feminist outlook.

She explained to Vogue magazine: ''If anything, I wish the conversation was more wide-ranging rather than the same, 'How do you have an Instagram with lots of bikini snaps and still call yourself a feminist?'

''I'm like, that's the kind of question I'm sick of answering, but I'm not sick of feminism or Instagram.''

This comes shortly after Emily revealed she wants to ''celebrate'' female sexuality.

The brunette beauty said she wants to help women feel confident in their own skin and ''understand their sexuality'' without having to worry about the ''patriarchal male gaze''.

She explained: ''I believe in sexuality. I think it's a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze.

''We're the core of sexual beings, and I think that's something that should be celebrated rather than attacked.''

And Emily credited actress Emma Watson with shaping her idea of feminism, and making her realise the movement is a ''choice''.

She reflected: ''To start saying that certain people need to have a license to be feminist is insane.

''Emma Watson said feminism isn't some kind of tool to beat other women with, it's supposed to be a freedom of choice.''